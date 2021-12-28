Norman Frederick Harper, 91, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Norman was born Dec. 18, 1930, a son of the late Elsie (Propst) and Frederick Harvey Harper.
He retired from Walker Manufacturing and was a member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren. He was an avid outdoors man and loved hunting, gardening, mowing, reconditioning ATV's, woodworking and word puzzles.
On Aug. 28, 1951, he was united in marriage to Glenna (Simmons) Harper, who survives.
Norman is also survived by daughters, Rosemary Taylor and husband, Gregory, of Bridgewater, Cathy Harper of Roanoke, and Susan Shull and husband, Drew, of Dayton; sons, Delmas Harper and wife, Denise, of Bridgewater and Jeffery Harper and wife, Mary, of Stuarts Draft; sisters, Joann Hiner and husband, Paul, of Charlottesville, and Donna Windle and husband, Bobby, of Woodstock; brothers, Gary Harper and wife, Connie, of Harrisonburg and Steve Harper of Franklin, W.Va.; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Madeline Waybright, Reba Shaffer, Rebecca Bragg, and Kelly Harper and grandchildren, Jeremy Harper and Carissa Florence Snider.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor David Miller officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Montezuma Church of the Brethren, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.