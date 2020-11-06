Norman L. Martin
Norman Lee Martin, 83, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Mr. Martin was born Nov. 4, 1937, in Keezletown, and was a son of the late Joseph W. and Lillian F. Derrer Martin.
He worked as a lineman for Harrisonburg Electric Company, Rockingham Construction and later delivered flowers for Evergreen Floral. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church.
On May 25, 1957, he married Norma Painter, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Gail Lynn Martin Foster and husband, Bruce, of Sterling, Va., and Jeffrey Wayne Martin and wife, Jane, of Harrisonburg; a sister, Peggy Smith of Keezletown; a brother, Carl Martin of Broadway; grandchildren, Rebecca Foster, Sarah Foster, Danielle Montgomery, Morgan Montgomery and Charlie Montgomery; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Ann Martin Montgomery; and siblings, Raymond Martin, Joann Shifflett, Jean Smith and Joyce Harbin.
The casket will remain closed. However, those wishing to sign the register book may do so Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
A private graveside service will be held and those attending will be requested to social distance and wear a face covering during the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Christian Church, 38 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
