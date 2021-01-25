Norman Olin Kimble, 82, of Linville, Va., died Jan. 17, 2021, at his home. He was born in Smokeholes, W.Va.
Those wishing to pay their respects, may do so on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg.
His body will then be taken to Petersburg, W.Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ in Petersburg. A service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the church.
Burial will follow the church service at South Branch Memorial Gardens on Valley View Street in Petersburg.
Per CDC guidelines and for the health of others, a mask and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and all services.
Local funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway and funeral arrangements in West Virginia are entrusted to Basagic Funeral Home, Petersburg.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
