Norman Rhodes Shank, 93, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Shank was born Dec. 14, 1926, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Wilmer Paul Sr. and Mary (Rhodes) Shank.
He was a lifetime dairy farmer. He was a member of Mount Clinton Mennonite Church, where he served in many capacities including helping to build the church and being a trustee of the church cemetery.
On July 20, 1949, he married the former Marie Rhodes, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Galen Shank and wife, Susan, of Harrisonburg, Lois Depoy and husband, C. Todd, of Harrisonburg and Sheldon Shank and wife, Barbara, of Hinton; two brothers, Rawley Shank and wife, Esther, and Wilmer Shank Jr. and wife, Shirley; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one stepgrandchild and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shank was preceded in death by two sisters, Mabellee Blosser and Gladys Harman; and a brother, Floyd Shank.
There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home with the family present. However, friends may visit the funeral home Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, from noon until 7 p.m.
Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
