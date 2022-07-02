Norman R. Strawderman
Norman R. Strawderman, 81, of Broadway, Va., went to be with the almighty God on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He resided and was cared for by the staff of Life Care Center of New Market.
Mr. Strawderman was born August 22, 1940, in Hardy County, West Virginia and was the son of the late, Joseph Daniel and Hallie Mabel Crider Strawderman.
Norman was a truck driver for Goods Transfer, as well as a mechanic. He also worked at Wampler’s Food Inc. in Hinton, and for Marvin Lam as a mechanic. For 20 years he worked in maintenance for Ethan Allen and was a security guard for PSI at Tyson Foods in Harrisonburg. Retiring in 2017, he enjoyed being home, caring and maintaining the general needs for his family.
Norman has been in the walk of challenging health issues since July 2019.
On April 1, 1967, he married Wilma Lee Hinkle Strawderman who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Henry Hank Mathias and wife, Ivonne of Waynesboro, Va., Brenda L. Simmons and husband, Harold “Lucky” of Hinton, Va., Gary Ray Strawderman and wife, Bonnie of Bridgewater, Va., and Tammy L. Smith and husband, Larry Jr. of Broadway, Va.
He was blessed with nine grandchildren to include two raised in the home, Billie Jo Strawderman and Adam Redman, following with 14 great-grandchildren, and one on the way, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, July 4, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with his niece Pastor Kathleen Michael officiating. Interment will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.