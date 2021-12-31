Norris Auforth Richards, Jr., 51, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Mr. Richards was born August 25, 1970, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Dorothy Lilly Richards and the late Norris Auforth Richards, Sr.
On January 11, 2011, he married the joy and love of his life, Tari Becker Richards, who survives.
In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by a son, Jacob Hensley of Shenandoah; a daughter, Alexis Richards of Richmond; a sister, Monica Myers and husband, Josh of Elkton.
Norris was raised and grew up in Luray and graduated from Mt. Carmel Christian Academy. He was employed with Interchange Group in Harrisonburg and was a member of Mt. Lebanon Congregational Church in Shenandoah.
A private memorial service will be conducted by the family.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
