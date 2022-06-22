Norva Jean Rinaca, 77, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Choice Health in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Rinaca was born March 1, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Filbert “Buddy” Hensley and Marna Hughes Hensley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Hensley.
Norva worked as a seamstress for 29 years at Wrangler, eventually retiring from the workforce in 2010. She attended Beldor Mennonite Church and Church of Solsburg. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, cleaning and reading. She especially loved ice cream and crackers.
Norva is survived by her husband and love of her life for nearly 60 years, Charles Victor Rinaca; son, Eric Rinaca and wife, Priscilla, of Shenandoah; granddaughter, Samantha Rae Rinaca; brother, Kenneth W. Hensley and wife, Lisa, of Elkton; sister, Linda Hensley Neff of Harrisonburg; numerous special nieces and nephews; and a grand-dog, Otis.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor James Akerson officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Kyger Funeral Home and staff for exceptional service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
