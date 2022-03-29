Norval Anthony ‘Pee-Wee’ Howe
Norval Anthony “Pee-Wee” Howe, 62, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Howe was born March 1, 1960, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Robert Howe Sr. and Nola Jean Howe. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Buddy” Howe Jr.
Pee-Wee was employed at Rockingham Mill for 15 ½ years prior to going to North and South Lines as a truck driver, where he retired in 2013 due to medical concerns. He was a member of Home Church in Dayton since 2016 and actively helped with feeding the homeless. He had a big heart, would help anyone that he could and was very honest with his opinion. Pee-Wee enjoyed going to Lake Gaston in the summers to spend time with his cousins, Tammy Ray and Pam Welch. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Sampson and Sophie.
On Nov. 13, 1999, he married Diane McDaniel Howe, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Beth Howe; stepmother, Lois L. Howe; stepsons, Jeremy and Allen Meadows; stepdaughter, Christal Meadows; stepbrother, Jeff Heatwole; aunt, Karen Rider; 10 grandchildren to include his granddaughter, Willow Meadows, whom he was especially close to; nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews to include Anthony Cortez, who considered Pee-Wee as a second father.
A funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Upper Room Church in Elkton with Pastors George Williams, Eddie McDaniel and Jack Campbell officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset unexpected funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.