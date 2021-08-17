Nyoka Bergdoll Sandridge, 76, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Mount Crawford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Sandridge was born Sept. 27, 1944, in the Deer Run area of Pendleton County, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Kennie and Delsie Skiles Bergdoll. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Nelson Sandridge, who passed away May 15, 2019.
Nyoka was previously employed at Liberty House Nursing Home and later worked with Continuing Care Home Health. She retired in 2004 to watch and help care for her granddaughter. She was a member of Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville. Nyoka enjoyed spending time outside when the weather allowed. She also enjoyed coloring books, coloring many detailed pictures at the request of the staff and nurses at her nursing facility. She had reunited with many friends at Accordius and made several new ones among the residents and staff.
She is survived by her son, Rodney “Lee” Sandridge and wife, Cindi, of Harrisonburg; brother, Orlando Bergdoll and wife, Janet, of Bridgewater; sisters, Hilda Bergdoll of Bridgewater and Kay Sandridge of Harrisonburg; granddaughter, Desirae Sandridge; several nieces and nephews, as well as loving neighbors, Tina and Chris.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville with the Rev. Dr. Fred Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that attendees wear facial coverings inside the church for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, c/o U.V.A. Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
