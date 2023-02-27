O. Earl Simmons, 82, of Waynesboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Augusta Health, Shenandoah House, Fishersville. He was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of the late Pearl Cletus Simmons and Mary (Smith) Simmons. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Glen, Sterril; sister, Mamie; and niece, Nancy.
Earl retired from E.I. DuPont, Waynesboro, in 1999, where he was employed in management for 35 years. He was actively involved in his community and church including having a huge impact in Emergency Medical Services. He was a lifetime member of the Grottoes Rescue Squad, a lifetime member of the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and former career staff employee at Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad. All combined for over 40 years of medical services to the local communities. He was an original board member of the Serenity Garden in Waynesboro and a member of Lyndhurst United Methodist Church. Earl was a kind and selfless man who was actively involved in serving…he was a true public servant.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Augusta Health Cancer Center and to Dr. Heck and the nursing staff of the Augusta Health Shenandoah House Hospice.
Surviving are his loving wife, Rebecca Rader; daughter, Connie Sue Johnson and husband, Scott; and son, Richard Earl Simmons and Sharon McDonaldson; the children’s mother, Nancy Simmons; grandchildren, Natasha Bagwell and husband, Tyler and children, Bentley, Raylynn, Gabriel and Trenton; Joshua Earl Simmons and wife, Brooke; Kristin and Jacob Johnson; nephews, Glen Simmons Jr., Dale Simmons and Kenneth Armentrout; his niece, Mary Frazier, as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Lyndhurst United Methodist Church, 2835 Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro. The family will have private burial in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Serenity Garden Foundation, P.O.Box 1184, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or Lyndhurst United Methodist Church, 2835 Lyndhurst Rod, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.