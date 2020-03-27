Obed L. Marston, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
Born in Woodstock, Va., on Feb. 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Fred and Hazel Marston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Berlin, and a sister, Shelva.
He is survived by his wife Judith; four sons, Jason, Travis, Randy, and Michael; step son, James McKinney; a sister, Ginny Poston, and a brother, Lawrence Marston.
At his request there will be no viewing or services.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
