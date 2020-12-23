Odessa Byrd Shelton
Odessa Byrd Shelton, 88, of Elkton, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born June 26, 1932, at the Richard and Minerva Baugher Farm, East of Elkton, and was the daughter of the late Marvin Walter and Alma Baugher Byrd.
Odessa graduated from McGaheysville High School where she played basketball. She was a member of Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville, serving as organist for 30 years. She was employed with Reynolds Metals in Grottoes as a secretary for 37 years until retirement. In earlier years, she and her husband enjoyed many activities together including archery and travelling.
On Sept. 1, 1951, she married Edsel Julian Shelton, who preceded her in death on May 12, 2018.
Surviving are several cousins and extended family. Also surviving are many friends who always supported Edsel and Odessa throughout their 66 years of marriage with love and friendship.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, with The Rev. Dr. Fred Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
