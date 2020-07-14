Odessa Etta Lantz
Odessa Etta Lantz, 93, of Bergton, Va., passed away on her 73rd wedding anniversary, July 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. “Yesterday there was a beautiful reception in Heaven for our wife, mother, and grandmother.”
She was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Criders, Va., and was a daughter of the late Reuben and Icie Dove Dove.
Odessa was a homemaker. She was a loving, humble, patient and devout Christian. She had an unwavering faith and grace, and we are comforted in knowing she is rejoicing in Paradise. Odessa was a devoted wife to Day and had a lasting and positive influence on all her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Damascus Church of the Brethren, the Women’s Fellowship, served on the church board, taught Sunday School, and was a volunteer for many years for hospice.
On July 12, 1947, she married Joseph Day Lantz, who survives.
Also surviving are six children, Dennis Lantz and wife, Deborah, of Bergton, Hugh Lantz and wife, Miriam, of Prosper, Texas, Keith Lantz of Rockingham, Linda Wilkins and husband, Stanley, of Mathias, W.Va., Cathy Caldwell of Broadway, and Chris Lantz and wife, Rachel, of Penn Laird; grandchildren, Michelle Domangue and husband, Brinton, Michael Lantz and fianceé, Eleanor Adams, Jason Lantz and wife, Kristin, Crystal Lantz and husband, Brandon May, Steven Lantz, Ryan Lantz, Julie Sions, Lacosta Barb and husband, Franklin, Jessica French and husband, Hubbel, Tyler Caldwell, and Dylan Lantz; 10 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Nancy Lantz of Harrisonburg; sister, Nina Whetzel of New Market.
Her son-in-law, Steven Caldwell, preceded her in death.
Pastor Frank Tusing will conduct a graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders. The public is welcome whereby social distancing and masks are encouraged.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caplinger Cemetery, c/o Deborah Lantz, 19379 Brocks Gap Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.