Odessa G. (Doyle) Shoemaker, 82, of Port Republic, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home. Odessa was born in Highland County, Va., on Sept. 26, 1939, a daughter of the late Willo Odessa (Gutshall) and Carl Melvin Doyle Sr.
She was a member of Grottoes Church of God.
On Nov. 1, 1975, she was united in marriage to John Edgar Shoemaker, who preceded her in death on April 17, 2021.
Odessa is survived by her children, Steve Bennett and fiancée, Bonnie Gillian, of Staunton, Ronnie Bennett and wife, Linda, of Staunton, Jeff Bennett and wife, Marcia, of Elkton, Crystal Shoemaker of Port Republic and Terry Lynn Shoemaker and wife, Carla, of Timberville; sisters, Joyce Wilfong and husband, Bob, of Staunton and Debbie Michael of Mount Sidney; brothers, Mike Doyle and wife, Jean, of Churchville and Kevin Doyle and wife, Teresa, of Fort Defiance; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by a brother, Carl M. Doyle Jr.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Grottoes Church of God. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Glenn Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Mausoleum & Memory Gardens in Staunton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Church of God, 103 3rd St., Grottoes, VA 24441.
