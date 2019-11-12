Odessa Pearl Showalter
Odessa Pearl (Bradburn) Showalter, 89, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Bridgewater Nursing Home. Mrs. Showalter was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Thomas Conn and Omega Viola (Hinegardner) Bradburn.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a member of Dayton United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 20, 1950, she married Waldo M. Showalter, who passed away on July 30, 2006.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan “Page” Bodkin of Rockingham and Betsy Showalter of Harrisonburg; a brother, Julius Bradburn; two grandchildren, Rebecca Hottel Hanson and Benjamin B. Hottel; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Showalter was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amy Hottel, five brothers and five sisters.
Pastor Jenny Day will conduct a graveside service Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mount Horeb Cemetery. Following the graveside service, the family will receive visitors at the home of Susan Page Bodkin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community, Resident Care Endowment Fund, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
