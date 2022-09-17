Oleane B. Funkhouser
Oleane Bailey Funkhouser, 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on July 2, 1927, and graduated from Mount Clinton High School. In 1946, she married Everett (Buddy) Funkhouser and had two children, Ronald and Linda.
Oleane retired from Rocco Hatchery after thirty years. She was an active member of the Greenmount Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, served on the council, and was a member of the Busy Bees.
Oleane always had a bountiful garden from which she canned, gave away vegetables, and provided gladiolas to the church. She was an excellent seamstress and made her daughter’s beautiful wedding dress. Her good country meals and German Chocolate and Hummingbird cakes were enjoyed by many. Oleane loved reading and crocheting afghans. She rescued many stray cats, kittens, and dogs. Many times, she would bottle feed orphan lambs and calves. Oleane enjoyed living on the farm and attending family reunions, lawn parties, and church activities.
Oleane is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Bailey; her husband Buddy Funkhouser; her daughter, Linda Funkhouser Ashby; sister, Lois Bailey Frank and her brother, Leroy Burgoyne.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Funkhouser; her daughter-in-law, Sheila Funkhouser; her sister-in-law, Jean Bowman; her cousin/sister, Jean Gochenour; her cousin/daughter, Linda Morris; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at McMullen Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Greenmount Church of the Brethren with Pastor Scott Harris officiating. Burial will be held privately at Greenmount Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenmount Church of the Brethren, 4881 Greenmount Road Harrisonburg, VA 22802, or to a charity close to your heart. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
