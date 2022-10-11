Olin Atlee Burkholder, 54, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away peacefully Oct. 5 at the home of his sister, Janet, who cared for him in recent years.
Olin was born in Rockingham County on Dec. 7, 1967. He was the son of the late Earl Burkholder and Martha (Rodes) Burkholder, who survives. Olin was also preceded in death by three brothers, Dale Allen Burkholder (wife, Karen, who survives), Wayne Edward Burkholder and Galen Leon Burkholder; a niece, Carolina Star Burkholder; and a brother-in law, Ed Fleming. Besides his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Janet Fleming of Waynesboro and Eva (Keith) Crider of Strasburg; 14 nieces and nephews and 24 great-nieces and nephews.
Olin was a resident at Faith Mission Home from October 1975 to June 1982. Until 2007 he attended Bethany Mennonite Church with his parents. Although Olin could not sing, he loved music and spent many hours listening to hymns and Gospel music.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bank Mennonite Church at 2:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.