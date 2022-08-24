Oliver Richard Schreck, infant son of Jennifer and Martin Schreck of Grottoes, passed away due to unforeseen complications on Aug. 19, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Oliver, whose Mom, Dad and brother, Theodore, were anxiously awaiting his arrival, is survived by loving family and friends who will greatly miss him and the moments they may have shared together.
Services will be private, and in lieu of cards and floral arrangements, the parents ask that you plant something beautiful in your garden instead.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
