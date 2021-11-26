Oliver William "Bill" Jordan, Jr., 80, of Mt. Crawford, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Bill was born on Feb. 25, 1941, a son of the late Iva Rebecca (Evers) and Oliver William Jordan, Sr.
He was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School class of 1961. Bill dairy farmed with his brother most of his life. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his camper and clearing the woods around the house. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
On Nov. 14, 1962 he was united in marriage to Linda (Whitmer) Jordan, who survives.
Bill is also survived by two sons, Eric Jordan of Mt. Crawford, and Adam Jordan of Staunton; two sisters, Helen Jordan of Stillwater, OK, and June Jordan of Staunton; a brother, John Jordan and wife, Kay, of Mt. Crawford; three grandchildren, Danny Jordan and wife, Becca, of Middletown, PA, Amy Shenk and husband, Jason, of Linville, and Becky Ginder and husband, Josiah, of Lancaster, PA; four great-grandchildren, Lydia and Oliver Shenk, and Charlie and Abby Ginder.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Doady Didawick.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 AM and 5 PM Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, or between 9 AM and 12 PM Friday, Nov. 26th to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
A Memorial Service will be held 3 PM on Friday, Nov. 26th, at the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Garber officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, 1326 Smithland Road, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.