Olivia Grace Floyd, 7, of Waynesboro, passed away Jan. 29, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
She was born Sept. 5, 2014, in Fishersville and was a daughter of Brooks and Alicia Barb Floyd of Waynesboro.
Olivia was a 2nd grader at Wilson Elementary. She loved cheerleading, gymnastics, dance, unicorns and animals. She attended Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway. Olivia was a spunky, sweet and caring little girl who got along with everyone and loved life.
Surviving are a sister, Ava Floyd of Waynesboro; paternal grandparents, Michael Floyd of Waynesboro, Penny Bashlor and husband, Chris Kachmar, of Waynesboro; maternal grandparents, Denne’ “D.R.” Barb and wife, Anita, of Weyers Cave; great-grandmother, Nancy Barb of Timberville; uncles, Mike Floyd of Fishersville, Marc Barb and wife, Carla, of Nokesville, Terry “Te” Staton and wife, Lexi, of Harrisonburg; aunts, Katt VanLear and husband, Kyle, of Mount Sidney, Sarah Staton of Weyers Cave; and cousins, Adam, Addie, Asher, Sarah, and Caroline.
Olivia’s maternal grandmother, Theresa Barb, preceded her in death.
Pastor Nathan Hollenberg will conduct a celebration of life service Saturday (Feb. 5) 3 p.m. at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway. Masks are recommended at the church. A livestream link will be posted at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Olivia’s family is requesting those in attendance to wear clothing congruent with a celebration. Olivia's favorite colors are pink and purple but other light colors would be appreciated as well.
Memorial contributions may be made in Olivia’s memory to Wilson Little League Cheer, https://venmo.com/u/WilsonLittleLeague or Wilson Little League Cheer, P.O. Box 203, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Waynesboro First Aid Crew, 201 West Broad St., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
