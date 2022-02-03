Olivia Hensley Samuels, 87, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Samuels was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Jacob Ralph “Jack” Hensley and Rachel Mae Dean Hensley.
She grew up in the mountains near Elkton and was a 1952 graduate of Elkton High School. She was a member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church and enjoyed watching her children play sports, attending many, many games that they played in. She was a secretary at Co Hope in Keezletown for numerous years before retiring.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Lynn Samuels; a brother, Alvin L. Hensley; and a sister, Elsie H. Shifflett.
Mrs. Samuels is survived by her sons, Terry L. Samuels and wife, Sharon, of Elkton and Leslie A. Samuels and wife, Roselyn, of McGaheysville; grandchildren, Josh Samuels and companion, Becky, Jessica Samuels and fiancée, Drew Breeden, Mendy Chase and husband, Chris, Ashley Long and husband, Jeff, and Weston Samuels; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jadynn, Audrey, Eli, Brooklyn, Zane, Hartley and Conner; a niece and a nephew.
Pastor Carter Dean will conduct the funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Maiden Baugher Cemetery in Beldor.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
