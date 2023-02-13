Our dear, sweet, Olivia Irene Orndorff went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. She passed away peacefully with her husband by her side at Sentara RMH Medical Center following a long battle with colon cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Craig Orndorff; her parents, Brenda Armentrout Haas and Gordon Haas (Nora); paternal grandmother, Irene Haas; aunt and godmother, Eda Haas McNees (uncle Bill); cousin and godfather, Jeffrey Cubbage; mother-in-law, Nancy Orndorff; brother and sisters-in-law, John Orndorff (Michelle) and Leslie Orndorff Cocco; nieces and nephews, Zach, Nicole, Janelle, Amy, Jed, Rachel and Jack; and numerous cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dayton and Olive Armentrout; and father-in-law, John E. Orndorff Sr.
A graduate of Franklin High School, Olivia was very proud of her West Virginia roots. After high school, she moved to Virginia where she earned a degree in Biology from Bridgewater College and later met the love her life, her husband, Craig.
She was an avid sports fan, loved music, reading and crafting, but most importantly, snuggling with her pups. Toby and Nibbler, the “boys” served faithfully as her sweet companions and “puppy lap blanket.”
Olivia’s faith was an essential part of her life. She evangelized everyone she touched and if necessary, she used words.
She was an active member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. She loved her church family and always enjoyed helping others wherever she was able, including “Best Week Ever” and “Hope Distributed.” For many years, Olivia participated in the Relay for Life movement, raising funds to find a cure and free the world from cancer. She volunteered at the Hahn Cancer Center, providing encouragement to other patients and assisting staff wherever she could until her declining health made it impossible. Understanding firsthand their needs, Olivia started the Hahn Cancer Center “Rookie Bags” program. Collecting donations, she filled individual bags with essential items and notes of encouragement for new patients who were just starting their cancer treatment journey.
If you knew Olivia, even briefly, you would have witnessed her courage, strong faith and heart for others. I believe Olivia would want to leave you with her favorite expression, “God bless you and be a blessing to others.”
A special and sincere thank you to Olivia’s cousin, Robin Lindsay; Olivia’s heart family, Ted and Nancy Sterne, Andrew Sterne, Jennifer Kramer and Laura Bauer; her church family; her RMH and Hahn Cancer Center care team who walked with her, prayed with her and supported her during this journey.
A funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A private family graveside will be conducted at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Relay for Life, American Cancer Society at https://mobileacs.org/7qeplc or 4405 Cox Road, Suite 110, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
