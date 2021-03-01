Ollie Mae Stoneberger, 77, of Stanley, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. She was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Ausbey Campbell and Mertie McCoy Campbell.
Mrs. Stoneberger was a member of the Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church in Stanley.
On Dec. 15, 1962, she married Kenneth Mack Stoneberger, who died Dec. 14, 2011.
She is survived by two brothers, Randy and Journey Campbell, both of Stanley. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Lou McCoy and Gladys Campbell; and a brother, Steven Campbell.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church by Pastor Jack Campbell. Burial will be in the Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
