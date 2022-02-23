Omar “Pappy” Hochstetler, 92, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away in his home on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Omar was born to Monroe and Elva Miller Hochstetler on June 9, 1929, in Nappanee, Ind. Omar was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Glen, Herman, Vernon, Monroe Jr., Marlin, Earl and his sister, Arlene.
Omar spent years in the fiberglass industry, owning his own business.
In 1986, Omar married Annette Henesy Baer.
Surviving are his wife, Annette Hochstetler of Harrisonburg; four stepchildren, Pam Beachy (James) of Dayton, Jake Baer (Alicia) of Alexandria, Heidi Zehr (Don) of North Carolina and Ilsa Weaver (James) of Bridgewater, and 11 grandchildren, Ben Beachy (Sarah) of Ohio, Nathanael Beachy (Krista) of New York, Luke Beachy (Jesukah) of Pennsylvania, Abigail Beachy of Pennsylvania, Sarah Mast (Kendrik) of Harrisonburg, Adam Weaver of Grottoes, Aaron Weaver (Jessica) of Florida, Melissa Weaver of Missouri, Andrew Zehr of North Carolina, Anna Zehr of North Carolina, Rachel Byrd (Rob) of North Carolina, and 12 great-grandchildren. Omar is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Omar loved God and reading God’s word! His favorite passage in the Bible was Psalm 91. He was faithful to attend church and enjoyed serving in different roles. His greatest joy was to see others come to know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. Omar also enjoyed gardening, fishing, sporting events and spending time with his family.
Omar was passionate about protecting at-risk unborn babies, and helping single mothers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Gate Ministries, P.O. Box 1934, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A memorial service celebrating Omar’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Mt. Olive Brethren Church, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, Va.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to VMRC, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Mt. Olive Brethren Church and McMullen Funeral Home for their care, compassion and kindness.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
