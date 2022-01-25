Omer “Bud” Burton Stickley Sr., 80, of Spartanburg, S.C., went to his heavenly home on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Born in Piqua, Ohio to the late Robert Wallace and Lois Janice Williams Stickley on Nov. 11, 1941. He is married to Stella Meadows Stickley. Bud was a member of the Church of Solsburg and was very passionate about his family, Jesus, and Standardbred Racing.
Left to cherish his memory are four daughters, Jodi Lynne Chambers, Della Ann (DJ) Haughton, Dena Janice (Tom) Newkirk, Erin Marie (David) Clevenger; four sons, James Bradley (Sheri) Stickley, Omer Burton (Christine) Stickley Jr., David Wayne Stickley, Michael Branson (Kate) Stickley; two sisters, Gloria (Bobby) Ward, Stella Kay (Willard) Rogan; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lynne; daughter-in-law, Dana; sisters, Kathleen, Alice Jean “AJ”; brothers, Wally and Jack.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Elkton, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Harness Horseman Association, 2237 Sonora Drive, Grove City, OH 43123.
E-condolences may be sent online to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
