Ona “Glee” Delawder, 99, of Mathias, WV passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at E. A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab Facility in Baker, WV surrounded by her family.
Glee as she was known, was born on February 16, 1923 in Mathias, WV to the late Homer and Fannie Dove Whetzel.
Glee worked many years at National Fruit in Timberville, VA and later retired from H.D. Lee Company in 1984 in Broadway, VA. Glee loved being outdoors and working in her flowers and her garden. She was well known for her raisin filled cookies. She was a member of the Independent Community Church in Linville, VA. She loved her family and church family and was a friend to everyone she met.
On October 6, 1943 she married Winfred Delawder who preceded her in death on July 30, 2012.
Surviving is a son, Richard Delawder and wife Rita of Mathias, WV; a daughter, Carolyn Propst and husband Jesse “Bud” of Bergton, VA; two half-brothers, Ivan and Owen Whetzel both of Mathias, WV; three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
Pastors Duane Painter and Earl Painter will conduct a funeral service 2 PM Thursday at the Independent Community Church in Linville. Burial will follow at Mathias Mennonite Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.