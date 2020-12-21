Opa Gae Baker
Opa Gae Baker, 83, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born in Kline, W.Va., on Oct. 7, 1937, and was a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Lough) Kesner and Walter S. Kesner Sr.
Gae was an active member of Saint James United Methodist Church. She retired from SunTrust (formerly Crestar) in 1996 after 40 years of service. She was active in the Shenandoah Valley Quilters Guild and in the Salvation Army Auxiliary.
She was a loving and giving person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Everyone loved her laugh and smile.
She was united in marriage on Aug. 23, 1959, to Rollin Lee Baker, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her three daughters, which she loved so dearly, Denise Rudolph and husband, Joseph, of Star Tannery, Va., Diane Hillyard and husband, Eric, of Herndon, Va., and Dorothy Lee Braun and husband, David, of Lincoln University, Pa.; her grandchildren, Carrigan Braun and Daniel Braun; stepgrandson, Wesley Rudolph; and her sister, Fae Layman of Rockingham.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Jo Morton and Betty Joy Howdyshell, and a brother, Walter Kesner Jr.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army Auxiliary, P.O. Box 468, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Shenandoah Valley Quilters Guild, c/o Service, PO Box 913, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
