Opal Ellnora Bowman
Opal Ellnora Bowman, 93, of King George, Va., longtime resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Mrs. Bowman was born Oct. 21, 1926, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Halsie Curry Smallwood.
On Jan. 17, 1947, she married Harry Franklin Bowman, who preceded her in death on April 27, 1998. In addition to her parents and husband, Opal was preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Bowman; brothers, James W. Smallwood and Herbert G. Smallwood Jr.; foster daughter, Barbara Shenk; and foster son, Robert T. Howell.
Opal was considered a domestic engineer, devoting herself to family, faith and cooking. She often assisted her husband with the family business, Bowman Bag Company, and was a member of St. Jacob’s-Spaders Lutheran Church.
Surviving are her son, Chris F. Bowman and wife, Terri, of Elkton; daughters, Eva Coffey and husband, Don, of Harrisonburg and Donna Gallatin and husband, David, of King George, Va.; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are friends and staff at Bellaire at Stone Port, where she had resided for the past 11 months.
A memorial gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Jacob’s-Spaders Church Community Center, 3555 Spaders Church Road, Mount Crawford. Honoring her wishes, a private interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to SWAG Ministries, 1692 Third St., King George, VA 22485.
