Opal G. Davis
Opal Gibson Dickerson Davis, 86, a resident of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Mrs. Davis was born Aug. 5, 1934, in Blacksburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late Norman and Bessie Ellen Gibson Dickerson.
She was a farmer’s wife and worked for RMH for over 20 years before retiring. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church.
On April 9, 1955, she married William Gene Davis, who passed away on May 24, 2014.
Surviving are her children, Jeffrey L. Davis of Harrisonburg, Stephen W. Davis and wife, Linda, of Dayton, Todd Davis and wife, Maryanne, of Bridgewater, Tracy L. Davis Myers and husband, Jackson, of Broadway, Jana D. Hobbs and husband, Andrew, of Delmar, Md.; siblings, Norma D. Wall, Janis D. Perdue, Toni D. Fain; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by a sister, Jewel D. Schoffstall.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with The Rev. Lauren Eanes officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
