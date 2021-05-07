Opal Rhodes Ritchie
Opal Rhodes Ritchie, 94, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Facility in Colonial Beach.
Opal graduated from Shenandoah Conservatory in business. She worked at Madison College; the Pratt Clinic, as a private secretary to John Lee Pratt of Chatham Manor and eventually for the National Park Service from which she retired as an administrative officer.
Opal was active in the Women’s Club of Fredericksburg, Soroptimist International of Fredericksburg, Member Emeritus of the Fredericksburg Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, and the Elks 875 Women’s Auxiliary. She was a lifetime member of The Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, bridge, puzzles and reading.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Ritchie (Katherine) and Gregory Ritchie (Linda). She has six grandchildren: Laura Pierce (Aaron), Kathryn Boone (Patrick), Sarah Kittredge (Drew), Lisa Murphy (Bryan), Bradley Ritchie (Cynthia), and Mark Ritchie (Erin). She has 14 great-grandchildren: Judah, Wren, Jack, Alexander, George, Sybil, Emily, Brock, Luke, Peter, Margaret, Calvin, Henry and Faye. She is also survived by siblings, Leona Myers, Shirley Driver, and Jay Rhodes; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Opal was the third of 10 children. She was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Ritchie; and by siblings, Tyree, Nelson, Kenneth Rhodes, Janet Burkholder, Eva Boggs, and Bonnie Sharpes. Her parents were Jesse and Arbelia Rhodes.
A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
