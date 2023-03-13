Oris Dale Harper
FORT DEFIANCE — Oris Dale Harper, 86, widower of Peggy Ann (Warner) Harper of Dam Town Road, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Harper was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Highland County, a son of the late Dillon Emory and Eva Grace (Beverage) Harper.
Mr. Harper was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church and volunteered with the Blue Ridge Area Food Pantry. Mr. Harper enjoyed building houses, country music, playing cards with his friends and traveling.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harper was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly (Harper) Thorne.
Surviving are a son, William Dale “Bill” Harper of Waynesboro, Pa.; a daughter, Judy Kay Augst and her husband, Robert M., of Rockingham, Va.; two sisters, Ruth Ann Bowers of Fredericksburg, Va., and Doris Layne Timberlake of Atlanta, Ga.; a special friend, Luberta H. Doyle of Staunton; four grandchildren, Jennifer Grace Throm and husband, Ben, Robert Dale Augst and wife, Mandy, Hannah K. Prescott and husband, Ward, and Ashley Marie Andrews and husband, Conrad; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, in the Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church by the Rev. Edward Pruitt.
Burial will be private.
It is suggested that in lieu of flowers, those desiring make memorial contributions to First Choice Hospice, 1819 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.