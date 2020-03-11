Ormrode Williams
Ormrode Williams, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away March 5, 2020. He was born in Rockingham County on July 16, 1928, to the late Edna Mae Strother and William “Pete” Williams, a trainer of hunting dogs who instilled in Ormrode his lasting love of animals.
He attended Lucy F. Simms School and was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Beginning as a young man, he led a dynamic professional life. One of his first jobs during the 1950s was as a driver and all-around errand boy for New York businessman Michael Schechter. Schechter introduced him to the poultry business and he would accompany him to kosher slaughterhouses where a rabbi would pray over the birds. He worked for Mike on Thatford Avenue in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Long Island. He would fondly reminisce about dining with Mike and his family at restaurants in the City.
He also worked with Frank Edwards at a poultry shop, which led to him teaching students how to butcher and clean chickens at JMU when it was still a women’s college. During the ‘60s he and close friend, Newt Gentry, partnered to found Rockingham Salvage. The two also worked together cleaning burlap bags for Griffith Bag Company.
Various other professional endeavors included a wholesale carpet business selling to Rodney Eagle, selling copper and iron to junkyards, running Williams’ Restaurant on Wolfe Street, and being a truck driver. Later in life he owned and operated several grocery stands featuring eggs in the D.C. Farmers Market at 5th & Neal Streets in Northeast Washington. At the Market, he employed many young men and women at what would be their first job.
Perhaps due to being raised by a young, fun-loving mother he was a kid at heart. As a young man he would take neighborhood kids in his truck to Blue Hole to swim and roast hot dogs. He also opened the doors to his farm to kids who didn’t have a place to live.
Upon retiring, he developed a passion for gardening and spent many days transforming grassy yards into beautiful blooming gardens. Often by his side was his daughter’s beloved dog, Mischka.
He is survived by his lifelong friend, Barbara Lewis; daughters, Rita Jones and husband, Clinton; Shelia Banks and husband, Carlton; Krista Brown, Tosha and Temeka Lewis; son, Allen Brown; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Ricky Scott and Quintin Matthews; brothers, Henry, Rudy, Commodore and Johnny Williams and sisters, Mary “Sissy” Matthews and Joan Toliver.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg and will be officiated by Pastor Costella Forney. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Newtown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
