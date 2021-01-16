Orpha Kohne Miller
On Jan. 14, 4 days after her 99th birthday, Orpha joined her family in heaven.
Orpha was born Jan. 10, 1922, near Mathias, West Virginia. The third daughter of Joseph C. and Hester Wilkins Kohne. She is survived by a daughter, Judy Miller Monger (Larry); grandchildren, Wesley Monger, Karen Reeder (Tom), Rebecca Elyard, Wayne Smith and Michelle Hammer, and five great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil W. Miller; daughter, Ellen Morris; son, Carroll W. Miller; sisters, Naomi Kohne, Ruth Gay, and Geneva Strawderman, and brother, Davis Kohne.
She married Cecil on Jan. 15, 1943, and they lived in a house that housed the west Rockingham Switch board, which she helped operate until 1947 and they moved to Bridgewater. She had many friends thru her work at Bridgewater College Cafeteria, RMH and her extended church family.
In addition to being an avid Bridgewater College Sports fan, she had many friends in the Bridgewater area and was a long-time member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, but recently attended Otterbein United Methodist.
In addition to sports, she loved to travel, and had many memorable trips in the past several years.
For the past three years she was a resident of Harrisonburg Health & Rehab, where she received excellent care and we are exceeding appreciative of the staff there.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with Pastor Adam Blagg and Wesley Monger officiating. Event will be live streamed on Orpha's obituary at www.johnsonfs.com.
Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the guest book from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help a family dealing with COVID-19 or experiencing homelessness.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
