Orval Miller Shank
Orval Miller Shank, a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was 93 years, 7 months, and 7 days old.
Orval was born on Aug. 14, 1929, in Rockingham County, and was the son of Wade Heatwole Shank and Vada Rebecca Swartz Shank. He grew up in the Waynesboro, Va., area and in Rockingham County.
Orval was a follower of Jesus since early in his life. He served others, notably as a leader for several decades at Elkton Mennonite Church with 14 of those years as a pastor. Orval and Dorothy served together in stewardship teaching ministry to Mennonite Church USA and additionally on two trips to Trinidad. Following this ministry Orval led in the area of stewardship planning in his church, Ridgeway Mennonite.
Orval was employed at Rockingham Construction Company for 37 years. He began as a bookkeeper and later was instrumental in the founding and managing of Special Fleet Service until his retirement in 1993. Both at work and in his daily life, Dad’s commitment to honesty and integrity were exemplary.
In retirement, Orval enjoyed woodworking, especially turning bowls on his lathe. Family and friends treasure these gifts made by his hands. On Sept. 30, 1949, he married Dorothy J. Yoder Shank, sharing 73 ½ years, who survives him. He is also survived by his sister, Evonne Shank Showalter; and three sons, David Shank (Cynthia), Richard Shank (Sharon), and Sheldon Shank (Lois).
He is survived by nine grandchildren: Joshua Shank (Sarah), Benjamin Shank (Nadine), Nathaniel Shank, Caleb Shank (Rana), Chip Alger (Michele), Kara Hill (Bill), Andre Shank (Kate), Joel Shank (Lisa), and Mary Shank (fiancé, Ben Cunningham); and 11 great-grandchildren, Micah Shank, Laela Shank, Cody Giampapa, Aiden Shank, Blake Alger, Jackson Alger, Jonah Hill, Bree Hill, Levi Shank, Isaac Shank, and Maddie Shank.
Orval was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Vada Shank.
There will be visitation hours on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Ridgeway Mennonite Church, 546 Franklin Street. A Service of worship and remembrance will be held at Ridgeway Mennonite Church on Saturday, April 15, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 245, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
