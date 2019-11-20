Otho Lee Conley
Otho Lee Conley, 85, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Greene County and was a son of the late Curtis Lee and Hannah Morris Conley.
Otho Lee is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charlotte, and one son, Robert and his wife, Melissa.
In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by his brothers, Clee Conley of Elkton and Earl and George Conley of Fredericksburg, and sisters, Janie Dean and Marie Fuchs of Harrisonburg and Doris Hilldrup and Karen Medley of Fredericksburg.
In addition to his parents, Otho was preceded in death by his brothers, Leo Conley and Raymond Conley, and a sister, Lessie Conley.
Otho worked most of his life in construction, first with Dean Steel and later Nielson Construction where he retired. He loved the outdoors and loved to sit on the porch just watching nature. He liked to play his banjo and listen to bluegrass music. His favorite pastime was watching Westerns on television while sitting in his recliner.
Charlotte and Rob would like to say a special thanks to Juanita and David Conley, Kim Shifflett and Janie Dean for all their help and support during Otho Lee’s illness.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Donnie Owens will conduct a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Elk Run Cemetery.
Friends may visit the Conley home at any time.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
