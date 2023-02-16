Dr. Owen L. Wright, PhD, was born in Ottobine, Va., March 29, 1933 to Wilbur S. and Mary Myers Wright. He was a younger brother to Dennis (deceased) and older brother to Charles of Bridgewater, and brother Bruce of Bridgewater and Pahala, HI.
Owen reluctantly left us on January 30, 2023, after valiantly fighting advanced non-small cell lung cancer for nearly 11 years. With him at home at his passing: his wife for 65 years, Patricia (Pat) Meuli Wright and three of his six children, Lee-Lani Wright, Tricia Wright, and Ian L. Wright, all currently of Cottage Grove, OR. The other three children, Keelee Wright, Tequesta FL., Shawn Wright, Corona, CA, and Rod Wright (Exton, PA), visited earlier to say good-bye.
Owen and Pat were blessed with 8 grandchildren, all now adults – Mareike (Eugene OR), Aislinn (Dunedin, New Zealand), Noalani (Newbridge, Ireland), Kiera (and Ben) (Tokyo, Japan), Thorton (San Ramon, CA), Justin (Philadelphia, PA), Tyler (Exton, PA), and Jared (Upland, CA).
Most of Owen’s extended family, nieces, nephews, and cousins, still live close to the family’s roots in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. With his family, he was active at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren (an historic peace church,) and generally enjoyed what would be considered an idyllic farm-oriented childhood. When the Korean War called young men to service, he enlisted in the Coast Guard as “the lesser of the evils of war.” Stationed in Chincoteague, Va., Owen still could return to the Valley on weekends to play “pasture” baseball with cousins and neighbors.
After his service, he entered Bridgewater College on the G.I. bill. It was there that he met Pat, a West coast native and teacher at the college. Two years after marrying, they moved to Fairbanks, AK, where they taught junior high school, and he began his coaching career.
He went on to enjoy a remarkable career as a collegiate head coach in both baseball and soccer, in Elizabethtown, PA, and LaVerne, CA. Highlights are an NCAA Division III national championship in baseball and numerous national tournament appearances in both baseball and men’s soccer. In addition to the long list of coaching achievements, Owen chaired the National Rating committee for soccer from 1979-82 and, along with Pat, created the national rating system for women’s soccer. He also headed the National Soccer All-America committee from 1993-97 and the NCAA Soccer Rules committee from 1980-86. In addition, he earned a doctorate in Human Physiology from the University of Oregon.
He is a member of the Athletic Halls of Fame on three college campuses: Bridgewater (VA), Elizabethtown (PA), and LaVerne (CA). Coach “O” often commented, “I never once regretted ‘going to work’ because it wasn’t work – it was teaching and enjoying young people and it was a pleasure.” Though he coached more than two thousand student/athletes over career, his love for those who played for him never stopped -- he mentored with inspiration and commitment and remembering something special about all of them. The ripples of connection he fostered are detectable decades later as his ball-players continue to bike, play ball together, and reminisce about those formative years. As one of his players noted: “He lived a life well (played).”
When Owen retired, he moved to Oregon near the Ducks of UO and Springfield (OR) Church of the Brethren, and to return to a life close to the land. “Coach” continued playing on Senior softball teams (including the “Road Runners”) into his eighties.
Gifts honoring Owen’s life of service, love of sport, and faith commitment are welcome any of the following: Willamette Valley Cancer Institute (Eugene, OR); Oregon Health Sciences University
(Portland OR); Bridgewater (VA) College, Elizabethtown (PA) College, University of LaVerne (CA); or COBYS Family Services (Lancaster, PA). Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium, Cottage Grove.
