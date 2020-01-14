Owen Thomas Hamlin Sr.
Owen Thomas Hamlin Sr., 81, of Broadway, Va., passed away Jan. 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 19, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Bernard and Alice Churchill Hamlin.
Owen was a cashier at Citgo.
He is survived by his wife, the former Judy Diamond of Broadway. Also surviving are four daughters, Tammy Thompson of Broadway, Darla Dray of Timberville, Diane Workman of Timberville and Teresa Mooney of Huntington, W.Va.; two sons, Owen T. Hamlin Jr. of Timberville and Robert Hamlin of South Point, Ohio; one sister, Karen Byrd of Huntington, W.Va.; one brother, Larry Hamlin of Oak Hill, W.Va.; 17 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
One son, Jeff Carpenter, preceded him in death.
The body was cremated. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
