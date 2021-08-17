Owen Wayne Wilfong, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Owen was the son of the late Stewart Blaine and Bertha White Wilfong. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Emerson Wilfong.
He retired from Dunham-Bush in 1992. He was a very active member of the Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren.
On May 24, 1958, he married G. Dolores “Dee” (Hartman) Wilfong, who survives.
Owen is also survived by a son, Kenneth W. Wilfong (Melissa) of Mount Crawford; a daughter, CindyKay Graham (Terry) of Fruitland Park, Fla.; six stepgrandchildren; 16 stepgreat-grandchildren; six stepgreat-great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg with Pastor Dan King officiating. Interment will be private at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church social hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 2788 Taylor Spring Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
