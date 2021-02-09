Paige C. Smith
Paige C. Smith, 69, went home with her Lord, surrounded by her husband and children, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. She was born Sept. 22, 1951, to the late Rachael (Lippincott) and Gordon F. Binns in Lansing, Mich.
After a whirlwind romance she married Dr. Thomas Smith 43 years ago. ‘He chased me until I caught him’.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, and four of the most special children and nine beautiful granddaughters. Jennifer (Mike) Huffman of Harrisonburg, Va., Thomas (Tiffany) Smith II of Indianapolis, Ind., Joseph Smith of Indianapolis, Ind., and Elizabeth (Andrew) Hassler of Harrisonburg, Va.
Paige was an artist, a published writer and Bible teacher. She loved music, nature, Lake Michigan, her dog, birds and small animals of every kind. She loved people and she celebrated the life God gave her. She was a member of Bethlehem Brethren Church in Harrisonburg. She served Brethren Churches with her husband in Indiana, Ohio and Virginia for 35 years, primarily as junior-senior youth leader. She had an undying love for children and especially teenagers. Over the years many teens were taken into her home for safety and healing. Her primary goal was to love them by modeling the love of Jesus Christ to each one.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Allen officiating. Friends may visit the family from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
A private burial will be at Woodbine Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.