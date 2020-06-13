Pamela Del Robinson, 74, of Massanutten, passed on to her eternal home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after battling COVID-19. She was born September 3, 1945, to Harry and Dorothy Robinson and grew up in Winchester, Va.
After graduating from John Handley High School in Winchester in 1963, Pam earned her Associate’s Degree at Shenandoah College in 1965. She worked with the Job Corps in Huntington, W.Va. and at McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, Va., before attending Madison College, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in 1968. For the next 37 years she taught business and computer skills to the young people of Rockingham County at Elkton High School, Spotswood High School and Elkton Middle School, positively impacting thousands of lives and always remembered years later by her students. She actively supported and led many extracurricular activities and organizations and retired from teaching in 2005. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her many friends and organizing golf league activities and outings and driving the golf cart.
Pam is survived by her loving partner of nearly 50 years, Linda Ervin. Pam and Linda were married in 2014. Pam is also survived by her brothers, Michael of Cary, N.C. and Scott of Weddington, N.C.; nephews, Steven of Richmond, Va. and Erik of Weddington, and niece, Julie Plante, of Logan, Ohio.
A celebration of Pam’s life will be scheduled at an appropriate time. Her generosity, sense of humor, compassion, love, faith, and fighting spirit will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions in Pam’s honor can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
