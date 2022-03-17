Pamela Faye Sorrells, 68, of Timberville, Va., passed away March 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born June 17, 1953, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of Rovena Thompson Emerson of Broadway and the late Calvin Emerson.
Pamela was a housekeeper at Life Care Center of New Market. She was a member of the Mountain Valley United Methodist Church and the Timberville Moose Lodge.
On Dec. 29, 2000, she married Richard Sorrells, who survives.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by one daughter, Tanya Maynor and husband, Rodney, of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Dakota Bailey and Wyatt Bailey, both of Harrisonburg, Dalton Bailey of Timberville, Blake Bailey of Chesterfield, Va., and Chester B. Bailey of Timberville; one brother, Billy Emerson and wife, Judy, of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Carol Delawder and husband, Tim, of Timberville and Cindy Jarrels and husband, Chuck, of Grottoes; three stepchildren, Brian Sorrells and wife, Karen, of Harrisonburg, Carl Sorrells of Lawrence, Kan., and Dawn Marie Kline of Pennsylvania; and numerous cousins and friends.
Her grandparents, Michael Emerson and Mary Elizabeth Emerson, preceded her in death.
The body was cremated. Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Timberville Moose Lodge No. 2335, P.O. Box 578, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
