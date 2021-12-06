Pamela Jane Bodkin, 70, of Broadway, died Dec. 3, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born Nov. 13, 1951, and was a daughter of the late Claude Samuel and Nancy Trumbo Bodkin.
Pam was a 1970 graduate of Broadway High School and later graduated from Ferrum College with a degree in journalism. She was a gifted writer and enjoyed traveling to New York City. She loved the city life with a passion. She was a great cook and enjoyed reading books about gourmet foods. Pam held various degrees in the cooking field and taught at VCU.
Pam is survived by her sister, Cindy Whetzel and husband, Lyle; brother, Sam Bodkin and wife, Debbie, all of Broadway; niece, Jenny Bodkin Newberger; nephews, Craig Coffman and Jeremy Bodkin; and great-niece, Heather Nicole Whetzel, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Jason Dean Delawder.
Her body was cremated and there will be no services. Burial will be private.
Her sister would like to thank Pam’s childhood friend, Sharon May Jones, who visited her faithfully and was always there for Pam.
Memorial contributions may be made to a library of one’s choice or to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.