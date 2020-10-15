Pamela Lee Humphries
Pamela Lee Humphries, 51, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Born Feb. 5, 1969, in Staunton, Va., she is a daughter of William and Barbara Harris Marshall.
She was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church of Berkeley Springs.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, David and Ronald Humphries; one sister, Carolyn Litten; eight nieces; five nephews; and the love of her life, Peter Vithoulkas.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy and Phillip Humphries, and one sister, Teresa Humphries.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
