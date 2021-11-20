Pamela S. Jackson, 55, of Staunton VA, departed from this life on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC.
Pam was born on June 23, 1966, to Lonnie Summerfield, of Pennsylvania, and the late Connie Snyder, of Philippi.
She is survived by her father Lonnie Summerfield, sons, John Jackson, Aaron Jackson, and William “Cody” Johnson, all of the Harrisonburg area, brothers, Jacob Olah and Michael Olah and sisters Sandra Denham and Crystal Philips, all of West Virginia, and sister, Deborah Denham, and Connie “Missy” Denham, of Virginia. She leaves four grandchildren, Hilda, Tomais, X’zavier and Kali’ and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Friends will be received at the Wright Funeral Home and Crematory 220 N. Walnut St. Philippi on Saturday November 20, 2021 from 2-5pm. Funeral services will be held at 5 pm with Rev. David “Cowboy” Brown officiating. In honor of Pamela’s request cremation will follow the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wrightfuneralhomeservices.com
