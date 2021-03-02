Pansy Hilbert
Pansy Hilbert, 100, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Carter W. and Roonie Deter Cromer.
On April 4, 1942, she was married to Charles E. “Charlie” Hilbert, who preceded her in death May 30, 2007.
Pansy is survived by two sons, Robert W. Hilbert of Staunton and Charles E. “Ed” Hilbert and wife, Janice, of Bridgewater; sisters, Elsa Hilbert (Ira), Nancy Harmon (Harry Lee) and Mary Rhodes; four grandchildren, Eric Hilbert, Wesley Hilbert, Robert W. Hilbert II and Hunter Hilbert; and two great-grandchildren, Logan Hilbert and Eric Asher Hilbert II.
She is preceded in death by siblings, John Robert Cromer, Fred Cromer, Thomas Cromer, Welby Cromer, David Cromer, Bonnie Myers, Jo Ann Gordon, Ruth Tutwiler and June Coffman.
Pansy was born and raised in Spring Creek where she spent her entire life. She was employed for many years at Jorden Brothers Hatchery. Pansy enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, baking, and especially growing flowers.
Pansy was blessed with a lot of wonderful friends and neighbors who were a tremendous help and comfort to her, especially in her later years. Special thanks to Kim, Nancy H., Sandra K., Louis S. and Yelena and all the angels at First Choice Hospice.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, to sign the guest register. The casket will be closed. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
