Pastor Donald Lee Guthrie
Pastor Donald Lee Guthrie, 69, of Broadway, went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2021.
He was born Feb. 22, 1952, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late John R.L. and Nellie Jane Mitchell Guthrie.
On Nov. 3, 1972, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Cricket” Hornick, who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Sherry LeeAnn Stroop and husband, Tim, of Singers Glen, Beth Burton Guthrie of Broadway; a son, Travis Miguel Guthrie and wife, Maggie, of Berkley Springs, W.Va.; three granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Rebekah and Bethany Stroop; and a brother John D. Sites and wife, Darlene, of Broadway.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John C. Guthrie Jr. and two sisters, Naomi W. Bare and Mary Grace Frye.
Don worked as a carpenter, glazier, and at Truck Enterprises for many years as a mechanic and parts salesman. He later took seminary classes at Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College. He then went on to pastor at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Keezletown, Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run, and most recently at Christ Fellowship Church in Timberville.
He was a former member of the Broadway Rescue Squad, where he served as a Med Tech, EMT Instructor, Shock Trauma Tech, and Captain of the Squad. Don loved playing and singing music regularly with friends, churches, and nursing homes. He enjoyed conversation, loved to share Jesus, and was always counseling, encouraging, and comforting others, never meeting a stranger.
A celebration of life service will be conducted by Pastors Gerald Martin, Frank Tusing and Bob Silling at Cornerstone Christian Church in Broadway, Va., 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
His body was cremated and there will be no services at the funeral home
Per CDC guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
