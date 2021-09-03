Pastor Franklin Charles Tusing, 70, of Broadway, Va., was promoted to Glory on Sept. 2, 2021. Frank was born Nov. 4, 1950, and was the son of the late Cecil Charles and Anna Lee Reedy Tusing.
Frank loved Jesus above all and spent the majority of his life preaching God’s word. His lifelong desire was to see all come to know the Lord as their personal Savior. He was a pastor at Damascus and Crab Run Church of the Brethren. He loved his extended church family and enjoyed time with them. He had a love for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
On July 10, 1970, he married the former Sharon Lee Yankey, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Christopher C. Tusing of Broadway; two daughters, Marsha Hinkle and husband, Joel, of Broadway and Corie Shifflett and husband, Scott, of Broadway; two sisters, June Cooper of Fulks Run and Brenda Powell of Bridgewater; a brother-in-law, who was truly a brother, Willard Reedy of Bergton; a special aunt, Helen Nazelrod of Timberville; and 14 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the Bergton Rec. Center. Burial at Yankey Family Cemetery will be private.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute in Frank’s honor to the “Christmas Angels” Fund, c/o Damascus Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 41, Bergton, VA 22811. Each year, for many years, it has been Frank’s desire to help families at Christmas. We want to continue this act of love in honor of him.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
