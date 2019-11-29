Pastor Kinzy Ware Reed, 83, of Elkton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton. He was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Page County, and was the son of the late Roy Lee and Myrtle (Cubbage) Reed.
Pastor Reed was a pastor at Elkton Pentecostal Church for over 18 years, and pastored several churches over a number of years, including Dovel Hollow. Pastor Reed opened Reeds Tire Service in 1970, and added several tire stores over the years. Pastor Reed was a loving husband and father, an amazing pastor who cherished his grandchildren and time spent with family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
On Jan. 4, 1955, he married the love of his life, Hazel Maxine (Jenkins) Reed, a union that lasted 62 years. She preceded him in death on Feb. 1, 2017.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, R. Denzle Reed; sisters-in-law, Sandy Reed and Pat Reed; brother-in-law, Charles Shifflett; a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Grace Myers, and a son-in-law, Bobby A. Smith.
He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Myers and husband, Larry, of Waynesboro, and Nancy Hensley and husband, Delmas, of Shenandoah; son, K. Dale Reed and wife, Beverly, of Elkton; grandchildren, Tonya Reed, Amber Williams and husband, Chase, and Jordan Myers and wife, Kayla; great-grandchildren, Rowen Williams and Jonah Myers, and numerous step-grandchildren.
Pastor Jordan Myers and Pastor Larry Myers will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Elkton Pentecostal Church in Elkton.
A private burial will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Elkton Pentecostal Church.
Friends may also call any time at the home of Nancy and Delmas, 1085 Strole Farm Road in Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Good News Ministries, 18 Kerry Lane, Staunton, VA 24401 and/or Stanley New Hope Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 259, Stanley, VA 22851.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.