Pat Allen Harrold, 77, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Oct. 2, 1944, in Portsmouth, Va., and was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Mary Mildred Andrews Harrold.
Pat graduated in 1963 from Strasburg High School. He was owner/president of Pat’s Manor Homes since 1999. He held general contractor, plumbing and electrical licenses and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Virginia Manufactured Modular Housing Association.
Pat was an avid golfer and was a member of Spotswood Country Club, Broadway Lions Club and Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren in Weyers Cave.
On June 13, 1964, he married the former Carol Ann Devers, who preceded him in death on April 16, 2002. A son, Patrick A. Harrold Jr.; brothers, Charles Lee Harrold and Richard Wayne Harrold; a sister, Susan Faye Anderson; and a great-grandson, Maddox Diehl also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” Deavers and husband, Darryl, of Crimora, Crystal Lantz and husband, Tim Breedlove, of Crozet and Cathy Diehl and husband, Tom, of Dayton; grandchildren, Christian, Chad and Derek Deavers, Dylan Lantz, Brett, Katelyn and Jordan Diehl, Zachary Harrold and Hattie Wright; great- grandchildren, Wyatt Diehl, Katherine, Emmaline and Delfin Wright; a sister, Sherry A. Harrold of New Market; and brothers, Jacob F. Harrold and wife, Ginny, of Winchester and Woodrow Wilson Harrold Jr. of Raiford, Fla.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren with The Rev. Daniel House officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Friends and family may sign the register book at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, 91 Valley Church Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
