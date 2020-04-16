Patricia Ann Campbell, 55, of Luray, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 1, 1964, in New Jersey and was a daughter of the late James Alfred Yuhas and Maureen Anne Walsh.
Patricia was a member of the Stanley New Hope Pentecostal Church.
On July 1, 1994, she married Kemper Edward "Buster" Campbell, who died Oct. 15, 2019.
She is survived by a daughter, Holly Foltz and husband, Jeremy, of Luray; two sons, Ricky Campbell and wife, Kristen, and Michael Vincent Campbell and wife, Ashley, all of Stanley; a sister, Christine Yuhas of Englishtown, N.J.; a brother, Jay Wasesky of Englishtown, N.J.; and six grandchildren, Brooklyn Campbell, Ricky Campbell Jr., Carly Cubbage, Kinsley Cubbage, Kighleah Bailey and Tucker Foltz.
Friends may gather at 2033 Dovel Hollow Road in Stanley at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 16.
A graveside service will be private at Calvary Cemetery in Stanley, Va.
